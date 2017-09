Hadley is not allowed to play against Hull at all this season as per his loan deal.



As has been mentioned the only reason we got him was due to a bit of a miscalculation at the Hull end regarding their top 25 earners which meant Hadley could not play as his wage would have meant they breached the cap.



I would love us to keep him but he is a Hull player and will quite rightly do very well for them next season.