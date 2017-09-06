|
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 842
Location: Around the three Sisters
|
Warriors make two changes for Super 8s clash with Hull FC
Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins return to replace Nick Gregson and Jack Wells
Wigan face Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium on Friday 8 September, 8pm kick-off
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Friday’s Super 8s game with Hull FC.
Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins have both trained this week and are in contention to play on Friday. The duo replace youngsters Nick Gregson and Jack Wells in the squad.
Davies hasn’t featured since the Super 8s round two win over Huddersfield after hamstring and ankle issues. Tomkins has played in just one of the last ten games owing to a groin problem.
The Black and Whites currently sit in third place with 31 points from 27 games. Wigan have won seven of their last nine Super League games to move within two points of Hull.
A win for Wigan would see them leapfrog their opponents owing to a superior points difference.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:33 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12441
|
Both Hull and Saints have easy run-ins, so I can't either giving us any chance to catch back up if we fall behind here. This game is do or die IMO.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 798
Location: Wigan
|
The Wakefield v Saints game should be a good warm up to the Wigan game. Wigan need the 3 wins and get the 3rd place spot and play at an half full Headingley. I wonder what sort of allocation there would be for away fans do they have to guarantee a % of the crowd to the away team
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12441
|
Semi attendances are always shocking anyway, can't see it mattering how many tickets we are allocated.
Would you really rather face Leeds away than Cas in the semis? We have lost 7 in a row at Headingley, and they have won 8 of their last 10 SL semi finals. I know Cas are playing really well, but at least Wane has won at the Jungle a few times and they lack big game experience.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 66
|
Stats regards previous encounters matter for nothing...Cas away will be tough as would Leeds away...if we won either we would 100% deserve our place at Old Trafford, if we fall short then it is nothing short of remarkable we even came close with the season we have had. Whether that is a reflection of the quality of the league or just the sheer fight within the club I don't know!
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12441
|
How can the stats not matter when Leeds beat us at Headingley and win SL semi finals with such alarming consistency regardless of whether they had a good regular season?
We have seen this with Hull, Cas and Wire having big regular seasons in the past and ending up with zilch. The usual suspects (Leeds, Saints, Wigan) always win the Grand Final, and it is those who present our biggest threat IMO, at least whilst they are made up of largely they same personnel. That isn't to say Cas would be an easy game, or even one I think we would win, but I would rather go literally anywhere else than Headingley to win an SL semi final.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 159
|
Wigan - Wakefield - Castleford.... Not sure I would call it an easy run of games. Friday should be a cracking match though
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 590
|
I'm sure I will offend a few cas fans with this but I'd rather finish 4th and go to cas than finish 3rd and go to Leeds. Both are more than capeable of beating us as we are them, I'm well aware how well Cas have played throughout the season however we have the experience which could give us an edge.
Long way to go yet though. As others have said, given the injuries we have had to overcome I'm very happy just to be in a position where we are challenging for a spot in the semi's.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 620
|
It's a different Leeds team though, isn't it? This is their first SL semi since the "old guard" moved on. I know a few of that era still remain but they're all old and well past their best. They're still a good team and it would be a tough ask to go there and win but I definitely fancy our chances more against them than Cas.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:47 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21161
Location: WIGAN
|
Just to be in them would be a minor miracle from where we found ourselves a few weeks back.
If we're lucky enough to make it I'm not bothered who we face. I agree that tomorrow is must win though.
|
