WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.

Post a reply
Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:06 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 842
Location: Around the three Sisters
Warriors make two changes for Super 8s clash with Hull FC

Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins return to replace Nick Gregson and Jack Wells

Wigan face Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium on Friday 8 September, 8pm kick-off
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Friday’s Super 8s game with Hull FC.
Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins have both trained this week and are in contention to play on Friday. The duo replace youngsters Nick Gregson and Jack Wells in the squad.

Davies hasn’t featured since the Super 8s round two win over Huddersfield after hamstring and ankle issues. Tomkins has played in just one of the last ten games owing to a groin problem.

The Black and Whites currently sit in third place with 31 points from 27 games. Wigan have won seven of their last nine Super League games to move within two points of Hull.

A win for Wigan would see them leapfrog their opponents owing to a superior points difference.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.


Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... bEYOBel.99
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:33 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12441
Both Hull and Saints have easy run-ins, so I can't either giving us any chance to catch back up if we fall behind here. This game is do or die IMO.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:59 am
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 798
Location: Wigan
The Wakefield v Saints game should be a good warm up to the Wigan game. Wigan need the 3 wins and get the 3rd place spot and play at an half full Headingley. I wonder what sort of allocation there would be for away fans do they have to guarantee a % of the crowd to the away team
Wigan home of league
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:40 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12441
stpatricks wrote:
The Wakefield v Saints game should be a good warm up to the Wigan game. Wigan need the 3 wins and get the 3rd place spot and play at an half full Headingley. I wonder what sort of allocation there would be for away fans do they have to guarantee a % of the crowd to the away team

Semi attendances are always shocking anyway, can't see it mattering how many tickets we are allocated.

Would you really rather face Leeds away than Cas in the semis? We have lost 7 in a row at Headingley, and they have won 8 of their last 10 SL semi finals. I know Cas are playing really well, but at least Wane has won at the Jungle a few times and they lack big game experience.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:46 pm
RichieS User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 66
Stats regards previous encounters matter for nothing...Cas away will be tough as would Leeds away...if we won either we would 100% deserve our place at Old Trafford, if we fall short then it is nothing short of remarkable we even came close with the season we have had. Whether that is a reflection of the quality of the league or just the sheer fight within the club I don't know!
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:39 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12441
RichieS wrote:
Stats regards previous encounters matter for nothing...Cas away will be tough as would Leeds away...if we won either we would 100% deserve our place at Old Trafford, if we fall short then it is nothing short of remarkable we even came close with the season we have had. Whether that is a reflection of the quality of the league or just the sheer fight within the club I don't know!

How can the stats not matter when Leeds beat us at Headingley and win SL semi finals with such alarming consistency regardless of whether they had a good regular season?

We have seen this with Hull, Cas and Wire having big regular seasons in the past and ending up with zilch. The usual suspects (Leeds, Saints, Wigan) always win the Grand Final, and it is those who present our biggest threat IMO, at least whilst they are made up of largely they same personnel. That isn't to say Cas would be an easy game, or even one I think we would win, but I would rather go literally anywhere else than Headingley to win an SL semi final.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:17 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 159
Grimmy wrote:
Both Hull and Saints have easy run-ins, so I can't either giving us any chance to catch back up if we fall behind here. This game is do or die IMO.


Wigan - Wakefield - Castleford.... Not sure I would call it an easy run of games. Friday should be a cracking match though :)
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:17 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 590
I'm sure I will offend a few cas fans with this but I'd rather finish 4th and go to cas than finish 3rd and go to Leeds. Both are more than capeable of beating us as we are them, I'm well aware how well Cas have played throughout the season however we have the experience which could give us an edge.

Long way to go yet though. As others have said, given the injuries we have had to overcome I'm very happy just to be in a position where we are challenging for a spot in the semi's.
Re: Wigans 19 to face Hull Wigan make 2 changes.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:46 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 620
Grimmy wrote:
Semi attendances are always shocking anyway, can't see it mattering how many tickets we are allocated.

Would you really rather face Leeds away than Cas in the semis? We have lost 7 in a row at Headingley, and they have won 8 of their last 10 SL semi finals. I know Cas are playing really well, but at least Wane has won at the Jungle a few times and they lack big game experience.


It's a different Leeds team though, isn't it? This is their first SL semi since the "old guard" moved on. I know a few of that era still remain but they're all old and well past their best. They're still a good team and it would be a tough ask to go there and win but I definitely fancy our chances more against them than Cas.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cruncher, Darwen Warrior, Jukesays, leg_end, Norris Cole, PurpleCheeseWarrior, spartakmixtapes, tank123, Ziggy Stardust and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,9471,87376,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM