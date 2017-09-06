RichieS wrote: Stats regards previous encounters matter for nothing...Cas away will be tough as would Leeds away...if we won either we would 100% deserve our place at Old Trafford, if we fall short then it is nothing short of remarkable we even came close with the season we have had. Whether that is a reflection of the quality of the league or just the sheer fight within the club I don't know!

How can the stats not matter when Leeds beat us at Headingley and win SL semi finals with such alarming consistency regardless of whether they had a good regular season?We have seen this with Hull, Cas and Wire having big regular seasons in the past and ending up with zilch. The usual suspects (Leeds, Saints, Wigan) always win the Grand Final, and it is those who present our biggest threat IMO, at least whilst they are made up of largely they same personnel. That isn't to say Cas would be an easy game, or even one I think we would win, but I would rather go literally anywhere else than Headingley to win an SL semi final.