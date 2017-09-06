Warriors make two changes for Super 8s clash with Hull FC
Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins return to replace Nick Gregson and Jack Wells
Wigan face Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium on Friday 8 September, 8pm kick-off
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Friday’s Super 8s game with Hull FC.
Tom Davies and Joel Tomkins have both trained this week and are in contention to play on Friday. The duo replace youngsters Nick Gregson and Jack Wells in the squad.
Davies hasn’t featured since the Super 8s round two win over Huddersfield after hamstring and ankle issues. Tomkins has played in just one of the last ten games owing to a groin problem.
The Black and Whites currently sit in third place with 31 points from 27 games. Wigan have won seven of their last nine Super League games to move within two points of Hull.
A win for Wigan would see them leapfrog their opponents owing to a superior points difference.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
