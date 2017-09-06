stpatricks wrote: The Wakefield v Saints game should be a good warm up to the Wigan game. Wigan need the 3 wins and get the 3rd place spot and play at an half full Headingley. I wonder what sort of allocation there would be for away fans do they have to guarantee a % of the crowd to the away team

Semi attendances are always shocking anyway, can't see it mattering how many tickets we are allocated.Would you really rather face Leeds away than Cas in the semis? We have lost 7 in a row at Headingley, and they have won 8 of their last 10 SL semi finals. I know Cas are playing really well, but at least Wane has won at the Jungle a few times and they lack big game experience.