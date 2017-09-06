WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan Game KO time change

Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:37 am
The home game against Wigan on Saturday 23rd Sept will now kick off at 3:15pm instead of 7pm as the game will now be on Sky.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:41 am
:DEPRESSED: I had plans during the day which I will now have to change.
Bloody SKY.
TRINITY Wildcats.

