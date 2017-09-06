Maguire (notice the spelling) has run his course at the Rabbitohs. Since winning the competition they've become a very poor attacking team. Not helped by Sam Burgess returning meaning losing a bunch of players due to the salary cap or the injury to Inglis, but he also persisted with a style that just wasn't working. He's got the most automated halfback around, no proper 6 and amongst some very solid forwards some very ordinary ones. Overall it just looked stale, and the form of Keary elsewhere speaks volumes about how his rigid style just doesn't suit some players.



The betting here is that he'll go to the Titans with his assistant taking over at Souths.