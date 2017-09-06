Sydney is rife with gossip to this effect, following Michael "Madge" McGuire's sacking by South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Coach Anthony Smith's position is very tenuous at Warrington Wolves, especially after the team was almost defeated by the Andrew Henderson coached London Broncos.
Warrington owner Simon Moran will have competition for Madge's services from the Gold Coast Titans.
