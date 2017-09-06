WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is Michael McGuire on his way to Warrington?

Is Michael McGuire on his way to Warrington?
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:32 am
Sydney is rife with gossip to this effect, following Michael "Madge" McGuire's sacking by South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Coach Anthony Smith's position is very tenuous at Warrington Wolves, especially after the team was almost defeated by the Andrew Henderson coached London Broncos.

Warrington owner Simon Moran will have competition for Madge's services from the Gold Coast Titans.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Is Michael McGuire on his way to Warrington?
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:54 am
Maguire (notice the spelling) has run his course at the Rabbitohs. Since winning the competition they've become a very poor attacking team. Not helped by Sam Burgess returning meaning losing a bunch of players due to the salary cap or the injury to Inglis, but he also persisted with a style that just wasn't working. He's got the most automated halfback around, no proper 6 and amongst some very solid forwards some very ordinary ones. Overall it just looked stale, and the form of Keary elsewhere speaks volumes about how his rigid style just doesn't suit some players.

The betting here is that he'll go to the Titans with his assistant taking over at Souths.

