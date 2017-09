The Catalans Dragons have been dealt a major blow with the loss of the inspirational Greg Bird for the rest of the season through suspension.Bird appeared before the disciplinary this evening a pleaded guilty to the Grade D charge for a dangerous throw against Halifax during Sunday's fixture at the New Shay.Bird appealed against the grading, but not the charge, but he was unsuccessful.

