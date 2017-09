craig hkr wrote: Moa's was really bad also and if the ref called it Birds Supplex wouldn't have happened. Bird is a marmite character but he is probably the best import on paper in superleague. I don't think he is past it at all I just think Catalans imports couldn't care less and the local lads just aren't good enough add in McBanana and it looks bleak. Moa is the one I fear will hurt somebody badly

Moa has really let me down since he's returned. Used to think loads of the guy: aggressive but controlled with loads of heart. I think he's just been reckless this year and agree he's just going to hurt someone seriously soon.