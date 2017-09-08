WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:20 pm
A.C.WIRE
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 393
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 9,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 28 v 16 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): - Ratchford
d) Time of first try: - 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 6

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) - Catalans by 20
Hull KR v Widnes (Saturday) - Widnes by 4
London v Halifax (Sunday) - London by 10
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:06 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3127
Location: Stuck in 1982
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 9,123
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 22 v 18 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): - Lineham
d) Time of first try: - 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 5

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) - Catalans by 24
Hull KR v Widnes (Saturday) - Hull KR by 2
London v Halifax (Sunday) - London by 14
Previous

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM