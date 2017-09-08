WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post a reply
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:20 pm
A.C.WIRE User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 393
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 9,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 28 v 16 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): - Ratchford
d) Time of first try: - 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 6

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) - Catalans by 20
Hull KR v Widnes (Saturday) - Widnes by 4
London v Halifax (Sunday) - London by 10
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A.C.WIRE, Cutter76, foggy, gary numan, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, Shazbaz, Stitch, Wolf Hall and 187 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,3632,65176,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
24
- 22BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
38
- 24LEEDS
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
22
- 30WIGAN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM