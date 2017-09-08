a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 9,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 28 v 16 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): - Ratchford
d) Time of first try: - 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 6
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) - Catalans by 20
Hull KR v Widnes (Saturday) - Widnes by 4
London v Halifax (Sunday) - London by 10
