|
Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 429
Location: The Top 8
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,376
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 20 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Catalans by 18
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Hull KR by 4
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 16
|
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:
A very good friend of mine always uses this line.
"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
|
Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:17 pm
|
Rugby
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2038
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday): Catalan by 28
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday): Hull KR by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 20
|
|
Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 852
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 18 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday): Catalan by 18
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday): Widnes by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 12
|
|
Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:30 pm
|
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 303
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 34 v 14 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Catalans by 30
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Widnes by 4
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 10
|
|
Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:37 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 824
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,900
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 - 28 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday): Catalan by 24
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday): KR by 8
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 16
|
|
Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:16 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2912
Location: Wire Land
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,143
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Stefan Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Peta Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday): Catalans by 26
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday): Hull KR by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday): London by 14
|
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination
//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6670
Location: Home sweet home
|
a -9500
b- wire 26 leigh 18
c - young declan
d - 9 mins
e - young declan
f - 7
g
cats by 28
widnes by 8
london by 12
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 407
|
9200
Wire 36 Leigh 12
Huki
6
Huki
7
Widnes by 12
London by 12
Cats by 12
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2759
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 16 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of the first try: 3 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday): Catalan by 24
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday): Widnes by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 12
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, dickyflourbag, easyWire, foggy, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, getdownmonkeyman, Hatfield Town Wire, kev123, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Stitch, Watford Wire, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 165 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves