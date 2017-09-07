WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post a reply
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:31 pm
ScouseWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 429
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,376
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 20 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Catalans by 18
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Hull KR by 4
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 16
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:17 pm
Rugby Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2038
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday): Catalan by 28
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday): Hull KR by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 20
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:36 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 849
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 18 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday): Catalan by 18
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday): Widnes by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 12
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, kev123, Melph, rubber duckie, Smith's Brolly and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,5511,79976,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
 < 
 > 
...Latest
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM