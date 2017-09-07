a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,376 b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 20 Leigh c) First try (Wire player): Hiku d) Time of first try: 8 mins e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6 g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Catalans by 18 Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Hull KR by 4 London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 16

The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong

Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.



"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"