Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:19 pm
Well here we are another Saturday looming, another Saturday where our heroes can pit their collective wits against a team that seems to be in a similar state of turmoil as us according to their forum. Looking at the table, a win for either side would do them the world of good, let's hope it goes the way of the P&B

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday)
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday)
London v Halifax (Sunday)
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:48 pm
A:10175
B:Wire 26-16 Leigh
C:Russell
D:9 mins
E:Lineham
F:7
G:
Catalan by 20
Widnes by 10
London by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:59 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,120
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player):Atkins
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Cats by 16
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Wids by 8
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 16
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:00 pm
) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 40- 12Leigh
c) First try (Wire player):lineham
d) Time of first try: 8mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Cats by 20
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) KR by 18
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:24 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,218
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 6 v 77 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player):Lineham
d) Time of first try: 5 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Cats by 20
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Hull KR by 10
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 18
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:32 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,450
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 12 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gidley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Catalans by 26
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Widnes by 10
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 8
Gerrum on side ref
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:14 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8'900
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Peta Hiku
d) Time of first try: 5
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Micky Higham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Cats by 30
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) KR by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:58 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 16 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 5 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Catalans by 14
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) KR by 6
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:32 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,275
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 16 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Cats by 22
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Widnes by 7
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 14
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history

