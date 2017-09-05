WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post a reply
WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:19 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3122
Location: Stuck in 1982
Well here we are another Saturday looming, another Saturday where our heroes can pit their collective wits against a team that seems to be in a similar state of turmoil as us according to their forum. Looking at the table, a win for either side would do them the world of good, let's hope it goes the way of the P&B

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday)
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday)
London v Halifax (Sunday)
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:48 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3433
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
A:10175
B:Wire 26-16 Leigh
C:Russell
D:9 mins
E:Atkins
F:7
G:
Catalan by 20
Widnes by 10
London by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:59 pm
Wire Weaver Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 362
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,120
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player):Atkins
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday) Cats by 16
Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday) Wids by 8
London v Halifax (Sunday) London by 16

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Cutter76, dickyflourbag, Fatbelly, Ganson's Optician, H53a, karetaker, NtW, Philth, spacks grandad, WARRIOR5, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall and 234 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,6182,03876,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM