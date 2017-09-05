Well here we are another Saturday looming, another Saturday where our heroes can pit their collective wits against a team that seems to be in a similar state of turmoil as us according to their forum. Looking at the table, a win for either side would do them the world of good, let's hope it goes the way of the P&B



Good luck



a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Leigh

c) First try (Wire player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any team, player not time):

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) Catalans v Featherstone (Saturday)

Hull KR v Widnes (Sunday)

London v Halifax (Sunday)