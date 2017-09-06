WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stevie Michaels

Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:08 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1694
Wilde 3 wrote:
We don't seem to be able to develop backs or halves


The galling thing is HKR seem to and most of the backs from the 19s and the ones on the fringes of first team football are all HKR.
It cant just be co incidence
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:48 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18106
Location: Back in Hull.
bonaire wrote:
The galling thing is HKR seem to and most of the backs from the 19s and the ones on the fringes of first team football are all HKR.
It cant just be co incidence
It cant just be co incidence


Think the main ones are forwards even at Rovers, probably only Oakes (Who came from Wakey) and Harris.

Seems to be a problem across Hull, we have gone from having some of the best young halfbacks in the country to not having any young halfbacks at the club, it's a bit of a worry.

It would be nice to see what players the club has retained from the last year of the academy, unless it is only Sanderson and Litten?
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:58 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1694
Dave K. wrote:
Think the main ones are forwards even at Rovers, probably only Oakes (Who came from Wakey) and Harris.

Seems to be a problem across Hull, we have gone from having some of the best young halfbacks in the country to not having any young halfbacks at the club, it's a bit of a worry.

It would be nice to see what players the club has retained from the last year of the academy, unless it is only Sanderson and Litten?


There is also Wardill and Jubb who is a hooker but gets good reviews.
Personally i dont think they are given enough time and also competitive game time to flourish
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:23 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17486
It'll be a shame to see Michaels leave, but this was coming and it's probably the correct decision.

He's been great for us, a real crowd pleaser and seemed very popular with his team mates. hope he gets a gig back home.
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:27 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7108
Location: Here there and everywhere
Thanks Stevie. For me, his one handed catch and grounding at Craven park in 2015 will live long in the memory
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:28 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7108
Location: Here there and everywhere
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:18 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1694
Not sure he is going home
Widnes want to sign him
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:56 am
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3933
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Thanks Stevie. For me, his one handed catch and grounding at Craven park in 2015 will live long in the memory

@ 1:10, absolutely fantastic pickup that if in the NRL they'd be creaming themselves over it.
Sorry, no links allowed. Those wanting to view it, search for Hull KR v Hull FC, 17.07.2015 on that popular website :wink:
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 3:17 pm
Erik the not red
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 721
Had a good try scoring record against the dobbins, it was him who easily waltzed around cockend to seal the comeback game as well.

You can't be sentimental with player choices though when there are restrictions on numbers of overseas players so his departure makes sense from a team management point of view.
However he leaves with my best wishes - always tries his best despite not being the biggest player around.

As for the younger players leaving people need to realise that very few make it all the way - its a tough ladder to climb. The article on the Hull FC website about Carlos and the NYC team of the decade makes interesting reading. Remember these were from the best youth comp in the world with presumably the best coaching and development. Some have gone on already to be big stars, some are much lower profile and one, if it is indeed the same person, has suffered the ultimate RL humiliation.
Re: Stevie Michaels
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:08 pm
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 725
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
@ 1:10, absolutely fantastic pickup that if in the NRL they'd be creaming themselves over it.
Sorry, no links allowed. Those wanting to view it, search for Hull KR v Hull FC, 17.07.2015 on that popular website :wink:

I thought links were OK, or has that changed?
