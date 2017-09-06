Had a good try scoring record against the dobbins, it was him who easily waltzed around cockend to seal the comeback game as well.



You can't be sentimental with player choices though when there are restrictions on numbers of overseas players so his departure makes sense from a team management point of view.

However he leaves with my best wishes - always tries his best despite not being the biggest player around.



As for the younger players leaving people need to realise that very few make it all the way - its a tough ladder to climb. The article on the Hull FC website about Carlos and the NYC team of the decade makes interesting reading. Remember these were from the best youth comp in the world with presumably the best coaching and development. Some have gone on already to be big stars, some are much lower profile and one, if it is indeed the same person, has suffered the ultimate RL humiliation.