Wilde 3 wrote:
We don't seem to be able to develop backs or halves
The galling thing is HKR seem to and most of the backs from the 19s and the ones on the fringes of first team football are all HKR.
It cant just be co incidence
Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:48 pm
bonaire wrote:
The galling thing is HKR seem to and most of the backs from the 19s and the ones on the fringes of first team football are all HKR.
It cant just be co incidence
Think the main ones are forwards even at Rovers, probably only Oakes (Who came from Wakey) and Harris.
Seems to be a problem across Hull, we have gone from having some of the best young halfbacks in the country to not having any young halfbacks at the club, it's a bit of a worry.
It would be nice to see what players the club has retained from the last year of the academy, unless it is only Sanderson and Litten?
Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:58 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Think the main ones are forwards even at Rovers, probably only Oakes (Who came from Wakey) and Harris.
Seems to be a problem across Hull, we have gone from having some of the best young halfbacks in the country to not having any young halfbacks at the club, it's a bit of a worry.
It would be nice to see what players the club has retained from the last year of the academy, unless it is only Sanderson and Litten?
There is also Wardill and Jubb who is a hooker but gets good reviews.
Personally i dont think they are given enough time and also competitive game time to flourish
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:23 pm
It'll be a shame to see Michaels leave, but this was coming and it's probably the correct decision.
He's been great for us, a real crowd pleaser and seemed very popular with his team mates. hope he gets a gig back home.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:27 pm
Thanks Stevie. For me, his one handed catch and grounding at Craven park in 2015 will live long in the memory
Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:18 pm
Not sure he is going home
Widnes want to sign him
Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:56 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Thanks Stevie. For me, his one handed catch and grounding at Craven park in 2015 will live long in the memory
@ 1:10, absolutely fantastic pickup that if in the NRL they'd be creaming themselves over it. Sorry, no links allowed. Those wanting to view it, search for Hull KR v Hull FC, 17.07.2015 on that popular website
Thu Sep 07, 2017 3:17 pm
Had a good try scoring record against the dobbins, it was him who easily waltzed around cockend to seal the comeback game as well.
You can't be sentimental with player choices though when there are restrictions on numbers of overseas players so his departure makes sense from a team management point of view.
However he leaves with my best wishes - always tries his best despite not being the biggest player around.
As for the younger players leaving people need to realise that very few make it all the way - its a tough ladder to climb. The article on the Hull FC website about Carlos and the NYC team of the decade makes interesting reading. Remember these were from the best youth comp in the world with presumably the best coaching and development. Some have gone on already to be big stars, some are much lower profile and one, if it is indeed the same person, has suffered the ultimate RL humiliation.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:08 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
@ 1:10, absolutely fantastic pickup that if in the NRL they'd be creaming themselves over it. Sorry, no links allowed. Those wanting to view it, search for Hull KR v Hull FC, 17.07.2015 on that popular website
I thought links were OK, or has that changed?
