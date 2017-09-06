bonaire wrote: The galling thing is HKR seem to and most of the backs from the 19s and the ones on the fringes of first team football are all HKR.

It cant just be co incidence

Think the main ones are forwards even at Rovers, probably only Oakes (Who came from Wakey) and Harris.Seems to be a problem across Hull, we have gone from having some of the best young halfbacks in the country to not having any young halfbacks at the club, it's a bit of a worry.It would be nice to see what players the club has retained from the last year of the academy, unless it is only Sanderson and Litten?