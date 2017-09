Excellent signing by the club, always gave his all, played wherever he was asked and and put in some crunching tackles. One in the first half of the '16 final certainly saved a try and his try against the Dobbins last year that saved our bacon and frankly turned our fortunes around from there on in. he certainly deserved his two winners medals for his efforts (& hopefully a GF winners too)

good luck Stevie, hope things work out for you wherever that is.