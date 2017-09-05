WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doug MacLean

Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:09 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9604
Location: Bradbados
To be honest, as he played back in the middle and late fifties, I doubt many today will recall Doug, whose death, on the 31st of August, has been announced by his family. Indeed, I'm pretty much too young myself as I was only a kid when he played and remember him better as a colleague at Royal Mail in the eighties shortly before he retired. He played 26 games on the wing for Northern scoring 10 (3 point) tries and was a great bloke. His son Ian, also a winger, played for Northern in the seventies. RIP Doug and condolences to your family.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:55 am
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 423
Location: South of Bratfud
What section of the Royal Mail did he work in?
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:33 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9604
Location: Bradbados
Scarey71 wrote:
What section of the Royal Mail did he work in?

Doug was a driver based in Forster Square when I knew him.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:49 am
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 423
Location: South of Bratfud
The name is really familiar but can put a face to it. I wasn't there that long, our times probably didn't cross and was inside on Primary Letters with Spike and only occasionally got out onto the dock. I'm sure my old man would have known him as he was on the vans before moving inside.

But if he was a Mailer he had to have been decent. RIP Doug.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:16 pm
Jimmy 4 Bradford
Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 208
Way to early to remember him playing but I know him and his family (grandson Ryan mainly) from Wibsey park bowls club where they all play. He was a grand chap who always gave his all even when his age and health was getting the best of him RIP dougie

