Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:09 pm
To be honest, as he played back in the middle and late fifties, I doubt many today will recall Doug, whose death, on the 31st of August, has been announced by his family. Indeed, I'm pretty much too young myself as I was only a kid when he played and remember him better as a colleague at Royal Mail in the eighties shortly before he retired. He played 26 games on the wing for Northern scoring 10 (3 point) tries and was a great bloke. His son Ian, also a winger, played for Northern in the seventies. RIP Doug and condolences to your family.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:55 am
What section of the Royal Mail did he work in?

