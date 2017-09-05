Darnell has been nominated this year for the Albert Goldthorpe rookie of the year.
http://www.totalrl.com/eight-youngsters ... ear-medal/
Well done- difficult to believe he's a rookie really as he just gets on with it as a seasoned player like Murphy did. Think it's a measure of how good he is that Stone has made room for him when the Fullback spot was taken up by Mamo then rankin. He's scored some great tries too!
