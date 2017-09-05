WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Darnell nominated rookie of the year

Darnell nominated rookie of the year
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 3:57 pm
Darnell has been nominated this year for the Albert Goldthorpe rookie of the year.

http://www.totalrl.com/eight-youngsters ... ear-medal/

Well done- difficult to believe he's a rookie really as he just gets on with it as a seasoned player like Murphy did. Think it's a measure of how good he is that Stone has made room for him when the Fullback spot was taken up by Mamo then rankin. He's scored some great tries too!
Re: Darnell nominated rookie of the year
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:15 pm
wont win it but good to see him get some recognition, improving at a rate of knots he is!
