Anderson ruined his game, anyone could see that, he was better than the battering ram that he got turned into. He was a fair player over the years and a terrific servant for the Giants, but he could have been so much more, and would have been had Brown not had his wobble. One of my most remembered moments of Eorl was when he turned and caught Cris Bridge, that was a great effort for such a big man and reminiscent of when Menzies did the same on Offiah