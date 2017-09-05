WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crabtree interview

Crabtree interview
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:58 pm
well worth a listen if you havent already!

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p05dx975

talks of how he started out in rugby union

tony smith taught him the most as a coach but says brown was the best.

basically says anderson took the offload off him as a player being the structured way of playing.

best players played with drew, hodgson etc

he actually SIGNED for st helens too !!!!!!

hated stuart fielden but become to love him and says if we had more winners like him in the tem we could have won a trophy
Re: Crabtree interview
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:39 pm
Yep, all interesting stuff, most of it is what he said when he was the guest of the HGSA a few months back, said some damning stuff too about the last few years.
Re: Crabtree interview
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:15 pm
Anderson ruined his game, anyone could see that, he was better than the battering ram that he got turned into. He was a fair player over the years and a terrific servant for the Giants, but he could have been so much more, and would have been had Brown not had his wobble. One of my most remembered moments of Eorl was when he turned and caught Cris Bridge, that was a great effort for such a big man and reminiscent of when Menzies did the same on Offiah
Re: Crabtree interview
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:04 pm
yes anderson changed his style... but then again that style worked at the time as we won the lls!
