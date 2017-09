SHIELDToulouse vs Batley Bulldogs.......................Toulouse by 18Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls.................Dewsbury by 4Sheffield Eagles vs Rochdale Hornets.............Sheffield by 8Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds.............Swinton by 8BONUS GAMESHull KR vs Widnes Vikings........................Hull kr by 4Toronto Wolfpack vs Barrow Raiders..........Toronto by 20London Broncos vs Halifax........................London by 14South Wales vs North Wales.....................North Wales by 14Bonus Question: Leigh to lose today (it worked last time!)