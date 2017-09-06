WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Maguire

Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:14 pm
Could be some cost cutting going on next season, until we’re in profit again. Briers as head coach, or TS seeing out his contract. Lots of players contracts up, few replacements coming in. All points towards saving money.

I really hope I’m wrong, but the signs are there.

What about the new structure in 2019 as well. Surely that has an effect, how do you plan for the next 5 years when you only know the make-up of the competition for the next season?
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:30 pm
No one seriously believes that a club of Wire's ambition will appoint someone as inexperienced and unproven as Lee Briers as head coach, and there is no chance that Tony Smity will hold that position after the end of this season, either. The fact that no new signings have yet to be announced has more to do with the fact that we can't confirm to any prospective newcomesrs that we will be in SL. I expect quite a lot to change in the weeks after out final match against HKR.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:52 pm
We may well be safe (guaranteed 3rd or above) before that.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:42 pm
We recruited a CEO with no experience and unproven in that role! What makes you think we wouldn't with a coach..........
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:53 pm
How can money not be a stumbling block when we have just declared a £265k loss for 2016 & likely a loss this year I'm no accountant but surely that is unsustainable
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:58 pm
1) I am led to believe we have a majority shareholder who has a reputation for largesse.
2) The loss in the last results were explained by the chairman to be exceptional rather than the norm.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:02 pm
Surely any new coach would choose his own assistant so not necessarily keep Lee Briers or anyone else.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:17 pm
Did Michael Maguire not have Shaun Wane as his assistant at Wigan. Did he choose him or bring him in as part of his coaching team or did Wigan plan for the future after MM departure? I believe that if we do bring in MM then part of the deal would be for Briers at least to remain on the coaching staff. Not necessarily to be the Head Coach after Michael Maguire, but one or two further down the line. He has to complete his apprenticeship prior to pitting his wits against the big boys.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:57 pm
I heard a rumour a few weeks back, that we were enquiring about Jason Demetriou, but we were told that he wouldn't be available until the season had finished. Not sure if we lost interest then or are just waiting till he becomes available?
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:32 pm
I think Wane was Maguire's assistant at Wigan ,but Wane has the intelligence to only get his main players fit for the last third of the season ,for the games that matter.
