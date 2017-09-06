|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2016 8:03 am
Posts: 51
|
Could be some cost cutting going on next season, until we’re in profit again. Briers as head coach, or TS seeing out his contract. Lots of players contracts up, few replacements coming in. All points towards saving money.
I really hope I’m wrong, but the signs are there.
What about the new structure in 2019 as well. Surely that has an effect, how do you plan for the next 5 years when you only know the make-up of the competition for the next season?
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3271
Location: Northamptonshire
|
zzhead wrote:
Could be some cost cutting going on next season, until we’re in profit again. Briers as head coach, or TS seeing out his contract. Lots of players contracts up, few replacements coming in. All points towards saving money.
I really hope I’m wrong, but the signs are there.
What about the new structure in 2019 as well. Surely that has an effect, how do you plan for the next 5 years when you only know the make-up of the competition for the next season?
No one seriously believes that a club of Wire's ambition will appoint someone as inexperienced and unproven as Lee Briers as head coach, and there is no chance that Tony Smity will hold that position after the end of this season, either. The fact that no new signings have yet to be announced has more to do with the fact that we can't confirm to any prospective newcomesrs that we will be in SL. I expect quite a lot to change in the weeks after out final match against HKR.
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8917
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
The fact that no new signings have yet to be announced has more to do with the fact that we can't confirm to any prospective newcomesrs that we will be in SL. I expect quite a lot to change in the weeks after out final match against HKR.
We may well be safe (guaranteed 3rd or above) before that.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1233
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
No one seriously believes that a club of Wire's ambition will appoint someone as inexperienced and unproven as Lee Briers as head coach, and there is no chance that Tony Smity will hold that position after the end of this season, either. The fact that no new signings have yet to be announced has more to do with the fact that we can't confirm to any prospective newcomesrs that we will be in SL. I expect quite a lot to change in the weeks after out final match against HKR.
We recruited a CEO with no experience and unproven in that role! What makes you think we wouldn't with a coach..........
|
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 06, 2010 6:18 pm
Posts: 226
|
Wires71 wrote:
To appoint Briers or Monaghan would be crazy. Very limited experience. Similar to the CEO appointment. Let them earn their spurs and prove they are worthy of leading one of the top professional RL teams (on paper)
Maguire has not failed in Oz. He has won an NRL and a SL title. I cannot think of many others with that pedigree who have just become available.
In any case it completely kills that inane "yeah but who else could we get if Smith left us" mantra that was trotted out not so many months ago.
Money is not a stumbling block.
How can money not be a stumbling block when we have just declared a £265k loss for 2016 & likely a loss this year I'm no accountant but surely that is unsustainable
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8917
|
wynnez wrote:
How can money not be a stumbling block when we have just declared a £265k loss for 2016 & likely a loss this year I'm no accountant but surely that is unsustainable
1) I am led to believe we have a majority shareholder who has a reputation for largesse.
2) The loss in the last results were explained by the chairman to be exceptional rather than the norm.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:02 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 06, 2010 6:18 pm
Posts: 226
|
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
Ultimate responsibility for the season lies with Tony Smith and he alone. From all accounts he has fallen on his sword and is only seeing us through until the end of the season. The level of responsibility given to the other coaches I am unsure about. I was never keen on Agar from day one, which was solely based on the wherever he was, he always seemed to do a poor job. On that basis and the fact that we have gone backwards at a rate of knots this season allows me to conclude that he has to go too.
Lee Briers has steadily climbed the coaching structure at the club since his retirement and at this point of his coaching career I am willing to say that he should be part of the club for the immediate future, however he must be nurtured by an experienced coach. I would bring Michael Monaghan back as assistant coach along with Briers to whoever we bring in to replace TS. What i do know and have known for a while is that we need a coach that can oversee all aspects of Defence. We miss to many tackles, shoot out of the line (even Peta Hiku did it last week), and generally have been extremely poor.
Surely any new coach would choose his own assistant so not necessarily keep Lee Briers or anyone else.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 247
|
wynnez wrote:
Surely any new coach would choose his own assistant so not necessarily keep Lee Briers or anyone else.
Did Michael Maguire not have Shaun Wane as his assistant at Wigan. Did he choose him or bring him in as part of his coaching team or did Wigan plan for the future after MM departure? I believe that if we do bring in MM then part of the deal would be for Briers at least to remain on the coaching staff. Not necessarily to be the Head Coach after Michael Maguire, but one or two further down the line. He has to complete his apprenticeship prior to pitting his wits against the big boys.
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:57 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 363
|
I heard a rumour a few weeks back, that we were enquiring about Jason Demetriou, but we were told that he wouldn't be available until the season had finished. Not sure if we lost interest then or are just waiting till he becomes available?
|
|
Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:32 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3278Location:
newton-le-willows
|
I think Wane was Maguire's assistant at Wigan ,but Wane has the intelligence to only get his main players fit for the last third of the season ,for the games that matter.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CHEADLE LEYTHER, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, Johnkendal, karetaker, marshman777, morrisseyisawire, NtW, Philth, Rugby, Shazbaz, Tiz Lad, wiretillidie30, Wrath and 264 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves