Ultimate responsibility for the season lies with Tony Smith and he alone. From all accounts he has fallen on his sword and is only seeing us through until the end of the season. The level of responsibility given to the other coaches I am unsure about. I was never keen on Agar from day one, which was solely based on the wherever he was, he always seemed to do a poor job. On that basis and the fact that we have gone backwards at a rate of knots this season allows me to conclude that he has to go too.



Lee Briers has steadily climbed the coaching structure at the club since his retirement and at this point of his coaching career I am willing to say that he should be part of the club for the immediate future, however he must be nurtured by an experienced coach. I would bring Michael Monaghan back as assistant coach along with Briers to whoever we bring in to replace TS. What i do know and have known for a while is that we need a coach that can oversee all aspects of Defence. We miss to many tackles, shoot out of the line (even Peta Hiku did it last week), and generally have been extremely poor.