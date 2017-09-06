zzhead wrote: Could be some cost cutting going on next season, until we’re in profit again. Briers as head coach, or TS seeing out his contract. Lots of players contracts up, few replacements coming in. All points towards saving money.



I really hope I’m wrong, but the signs are there.



What about the new structure in 2019 as well. Surely that has an effect, how do you plan for the next 5 years when you only know the make-up of the competition for the next season?

No one seriously believes that a club of Wire's ambition will appoint someone as inexperienced and unproven as Lee Briers as head coach, and there is no chance that Tony Smity will hold that position after the end of this season, either. The fact that no new signings have yet to be announced has more to do with the fact that we can't confirm to any prospective newcomesrs that we will be in SL. I expect quite a lot to change in the weeks after out final match against HKR.