Could be some cost cutting going on next season, until we’re in profit again. Briers as head coach, or TS seeing out his contract. Lots of players contracts up, few replacements coming in. All points towards saving money.



I really hope I’m wrong, but the signs are there.



What about the new structure in 2019 as well. Surely that has an effect, how do you plan for the next 5 years when you only know the make-up of the competition for the next season?