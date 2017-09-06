WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Maguire

Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:48 am
Fatbelly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5223
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
I am not in any way in the know, but piecing together different strands of information from others on here & twitter I am now of a mind that Maguire will not be coming to Warrington. But I do think that TS has no more than 3 games left as our Coach.
Currently, I'm not Fat!
Re: Michael Maguire
Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:57 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3623
Location: Calling You / Blue october
I think I would agree with that.

The body language from TS and the fact that the players are still giving a variable amount of effort in games suggests he is off and only hanging around at the request of Moran so that they can sort out a replacement. Agar is off to Oz.

So who would be brought in ? Anyone in the UK that has a pedigree will probably be off limits unless big money was found to release them. Up and coming coaches like Henderson are a possibility in that they are more available, but they are of course unproven. Former players like Monas and Briers are a possibility, but a big gamble. First line Oz coaches are expensive, obviously not very keen on the job (failed in Oz, trying England) and look to the reshuffle in the NRL for their next appointment. That would seem to suggest the most likely candidate is an assistant Oz coach who is getting a name for himself and is happy to get 2-3 years experience in the UK under his belt. Failing that we need to get lucky with an unexpected sacking / release / drug scandal / divorce / transgender outing / Russian spy.
Re: Michael Maguire
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:01 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 757
Whomever the board are looking at or indeed chasing for a signature, I hope it is not a protracted event. If Maguire is now free and SM wants him then let get him over the line soonest.
