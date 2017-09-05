WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Maguire

Michael Maguire
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:58 am
Silver RLFANS Member
Strong rumours we've offered him a huge deal to come over here for 2018.

He's left South's today with immediate effect. One to keep an eye on I think.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:11 am
Bronze RLFANS Member
Its in the rumors thread all about this, including Broomheads denial of said rumor.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:50 am
Strong-running second rower

Gold Coast have made a move too.
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:54 am
Free-scoring winger

Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Strong rumours we've offered him a huge deal to come over here for 2018.

He's left South's today with immediate effect. One to keep an eye on I think.


If the rumours are true, would you change your username?
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:12 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
The Sydney Morning Herald contacted Moran, he declined to comment.
Deus Dat Incrementum
Re: Michael Maguire
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:32 pm
Free-scoring winger

______________________________________

Gazwire contacted Lord Tony Smith, so far they have declined to comment.

