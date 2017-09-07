Burtons Forearm wrote: Toronto will be gone when their owner chucks it in . Unsustainable. It's one thing the club's travelling to France once a year a whole other carting them across the Atlantic. Another joke.

I always find this one an odd argument to make. Most RL clubs are reliant upon their owners or have gone through a period of reliance - both of our clubs have recently. We also saw the same argument when Pearson took over, "what happens when he gets bored and throws the towel in?", "he's not a RL fan", etc.But think about it, why would Perez and the consortium running Toronto, spend all this time, money & effort just to "chuck it in"? Same for Pearson, these are businessmen and if they get to a point where they want out, they will make sure the club is in a decent position to maximise the sale value.In terms of the distance, it's a 7hr 40min flight, it's not an arduous journey. This is the way sport is going. Football has similar journeys in the Champs/Europa League, Union has a league made up of sides from Aus, NZ, SA, Argentina & Japan! Some journeys in League 1 by coach won't be far off in terms of travel time anyway, Whitehaven to Hemel, Workington to Llanelli etc.Toronto is a huge, sports mad, amazing city. Lamport stadium is a stones throw from downtown Toronto, which is home to some huge firms, a couple of which have already sponsored the Wolfpack, and they've already got their own broadcasting deal. Imagine what levels of sponsorship & support they'd be able to achieve in the Championship/SL. That's how the 'experiment' becomes sustainable. There's so much more money available in a city like Toronto than there is in Hull.Time will tell whether it works or not, but I've seen no evidence so far to suggest it's "unsustainable", quite the opposite.