Beverley red wrote:
you get your Barry Hearn type to run the game the first thing that will happen the small clubs will be forced out of existence. I class us at Rovers in that group. There are probably only 4 clubs in England that would survive as they will want only teams from large cities & a geographically wide spread across Europe & beyond. As it will be the way they will see TV revenue compete with Union & other sports. It may not be palatable but it is the modern way like it or not.
Agree. The current system isn't perfect, but it does leave the door open to new investment into the sport (whichever city or country that may be from), and give an opportunity for any club to reach SL.
Ultimately, if RL continues to struggle to expand beyond the confines of the M62, there's only so long before the media, the public, and most importantly Sky stop being interested. We're even seeing contraction in the heartlands in terms of player numbers, we only have to look at ourselves and the merged academy, which arose because the player pool in Hull has become too shallow.
A lot of this blame lies at the door of the RFL, not at the door of Catalans, Toulouse or Toronto.
I do not like to say this but I agree with you 100% we need cats and Toulouse and Toronto and if true new York and I would like to see a Spanish side and German and any other side that can bring in the money and some new blood in the RFL
I want Catalans to succeed. That part of France has a great RL tradition.
The rest are pipe dreams. The game is good enough for TV just the RL governing body are a joke on a multitude of fronts.
The game continues despite them not because of them.
If Halifax ,Featherstone, etc had been helped like London etc the game would be even better.
Don't get me started on this.
Toronto will be gone when their owner chucks it in. Unsustainable. It's one thing the club's travelling to France once a year a whole other carting them across the Atlantic. Another joke.
I'd add another French team personally they need a derby it would be good for the game like you say there is a hotbed of RL in certain parts of France and you could be right about Toronto they keep announcing 7,000 when the stadium holds 9,600 and it looks about a quarter full
