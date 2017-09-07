WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ...and then Catalans

Re: ...and then Catalans
Thu Sep 07, 2017 3:10 pm
Beverley red wrote:
you get your Barry Hearn type to run the game the first thing that will happen the small clubs will be forced out of existence. I class us at Rovers in that group. There are probably only 4 clubs in England that would survive as they will want only teams from large cities & a geographically wide spread across Europe & beyond. As it will be the way they will see TV revenue compete with Union & other sports. It may not be palatable but it is the modern way like it or not.


Agree. The current system isn't perfect, but it does leave the door open to new investment into the sport (whichever city or country that may be from), and give an opportunity for any club to reach SL.

Ultimately, if RL continues to struggle to expand beyond the confines of the M62, there's only so long before the media, the public, and most importantly Sky stop being interested. We're even seeing contraction in the heartlands in terms of player numbers, we only have to look at ourselves and the merged academy, which arose because the player pool in Hull has become too shallow.

A lot of this blame lies at the door of the RFL, not at the door of Catalans, Toulouse or Toronto.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:25 pm
DGM wrote:
Agree. The current system isn't perfect, but it does leave the door open to new investment into the sport (whichever city or country that may be from), and give an opportunity for any club to reach SL.

Ultimately, if RL continues to struggle to expand beyond the confines of the M62, there's only so long before the media, the public, and most importantly Sky stop being interested. We're even seeing contraction in the heartlands in terms of player numbers, we only have to look at ourselves and the merged academy, which arose because the player pool in Hull has become too shallow.

A lot of this blame lies at the door of the RFL, not at the door of Catalans, Toulouse or Toronto.

I do not like to say this but I agree with you 100% we need cats and Toulouse and Toronto and if true new York and I would like to see a Spanish side and German and any other side that can bring in the money and some new blood in the RFL
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
