craig hkr wrote: I would love to see Catalans relegated and I say that as a fan who witnessed last year's MPG. I predict a Leigh v Catalans MPG but would prefer Widnes v Catalans.Either way the French need to go. Can you ever imagine a French league inviting an English team in French league,

Soccer & union both have full European leagues! yet when we try our fans throw nothing but derision at the RFL for expanding? . But if the little Englanders prefer a day trip to Featherstone as opposed to the South of France or Toronto then so be it. No wonder our great game is on its knees. & don't use "they don't bring any fans" if we can't be bothered to turn up in large enough numbers for our club to prosper we deserve to go down the pan.