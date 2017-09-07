WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ...and then Catalans

Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:05 am
craig hkr wrote:
I would love to see Catalans relegated and I say that as a fan who witnessed last year's MPG. I predict a Leigh v Catalans MPG but would prefer Widnes v Catalans.Either way the French need to go.Can you ever imagine a French league inviting an English team in French league,


Brexit !
That leaked white paper said something about British employers not been allowed to bring in foreign workers if their skill set was below the standard already available in this country.
We are better than la Cat, so out they go and we're in !!!!
Simples
Get on with it Mr Davies
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:31 am
craig hkr wrote:
I would love to see Catalans relegated and I say that as a fan who witnessed last year's MPG. I predict a Leigh v Catalans MPG but would prefer Widnes v Catalans.Either way the French need to go.Can you ever imagine a French league inviting an English team in French league,

Soccer & union both have full European leagues! yet when we try our fans throw nothing but derision at the RFL for expanding? . But if the little Englanders prefer a day trip to Featherstone as opposed to the South of France or Toronto then so be it. No wonder our great game is on its knees. & don't use "they don't bring any fans" if we can't be bothered to turn up in large enough numbers for our club to prosper we deserve to go down the pan.
