Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:34 am
I want to focus this thread on our chances against Cats.

I would have waited a week but thought I'd kick it off now because of the date change to the Friday. This doesn't affect me, I can still get there but....

1. We have 2 days less to prepare after an undoubtably difficult and rough Widnes game
2. Gives us a bit more time before Warrington
3. A reminder of the joy of Sky moving games again beckons next year if we manage promotion
Re: ...and then Catalans
Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:48 am
We have the same time to prepare as Cats, about 2 hours more if that matters, and don't have to travel, should be to our advantage
Re: ...and then Catalans
Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:51 am
2 less days, but same for the French who also have to travel over. No excuses, let's hope it's done & dusted by then anyway.
Re: ...and then Catalans
Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:24 am
Bird should be banned for this game after dangerous tackle .Read Walsh took bad injury also? Never good when players injured but not sure they have much cover?
Re: ...and then Catalans
Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:06 pm
If we have already achieved promotion I think it will be the same as after we had achieved top spot in the league - we'll clock off.

They'll say they won't and they'll mean it just like they said they wouldn't for those last league games. But with the job already done and a party atmosphere afterwards for the last home game it'll be too hard to get to the required intensity.

Of course we must beat Widnes first. If we don't then it's pressure cooker time for the Catalans game.
Re: ...and then Catalans
Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:59 pm
Once again the inconsiderate morons at sky totally mess up a week end. I am away but had bought tickets for family who can't get to Hull for Friday. I am more angry that the RFL allows this to happen time after time. It reason I stopped having a season ticket in super league & the reason I won't get one if we go up. just hope I can get a refund.
Re: ...and then Catalans
Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:25 pm
Its an old saying he who pays the piper calls the tune and sky pay us
Re: ...and then Catalans
Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:54 pm
Sacre bleu Gregory Bird cops 4 game ban!

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM