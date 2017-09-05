If we have already achieved promotion I think it will be the same as after we had achieved top spot in the league - we'll clock off.



They'll say they won't and they'll mean it just like they said they wouldn't for those last league games. But with the job already done and a party atmosphere afterwards for the last home game it'll be too hard to get to the required intensity.



Of course we must beat Widnes first. If we don't then it's pressure cooker time for the Catalans game.