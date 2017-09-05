I want to focus this thread on our chances against Cats.



I would have waited a week but thought I'd kick it off now because of the date change to the Friday. This doesn't affect me, I can still get there but....



1. We have 2 days less to prepare after an undoubtably difficult and rough Widnes game

2. Gives us a bit more time before Warrington

3. A reminder of the joy of Sky moving games again beckons next year if we manage promotion