Bostwick wrote: What have we done to deserve this. Now I have bought new train tickets for tomorrow, having given away my Sunday tickets. There has been a trackside fire at Harrow. No West Coast trains in or out of Euston today for certain. Every possibility that things will not be sorted until Monday.

I am just keeping my fingers crossed that they get the wall fixed today.

Is there not any alternative trains (e.g. West then North via Birmingham)? I used to get the train from Reading and it went via Birmingham New Street.I'll be driving from Reading tomorrow morning and coming back Sunday, but will be supporting the home team