Post Match press conference
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:33 am
Wirefan
Has anyone seen it?

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... Wolves_40/

I know TS isn't and hasn't ever been easy in front of the press but this latest 'effort' was blood boiling as far as I'm concerned. There isn't even a grain of concern.

How in God's name is he still in situ?
Re: Post Match press conference
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:19 am
Wires71
I watched it, as difficult as it was. I wish for once he would accept some responsibility for how his team plays rather than grasping for abstruse excuses.
Re: Post Match press conference
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:37 am
karetaker
Nice to see the Guardian calling it as it is for a change.

