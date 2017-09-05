WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - My last ever game at Belle Vue???

Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:26 am
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1525
Location: The world is my oyster!
It is a very sad realisation that the game on Thursday v Saint Helens, might be my last ever one to attend at Belle Vue. I'm due to attend a wedding on the day of the Wigan match so for once in my life I'm hoping that Sky move that match to a Friday.

A few days ago Michael Carter said on Twitter that he still didn't know where we'll be playing next season which is why season tickets haven't been announced yet.

I would be very sad to leave Belle Vue, in spite of all the "issues" that come with the ground it is for me where Wakefield belong. I'll certainly miss the place.

There has been talk in the past of playing at Dewsbury. For me I'm not keen, as nice as the ground is I feel it is too small for Super League.

With the ongoing drama regarding Newmarket I'm still not keen on any potential new stadium being located there. I feel it will be like Salford where it is remote, difficult for supporters to access and have issues over parking. If Wakefield Council are reading, please provide us with a community stadium and place it fairly central, such as where the old power station used to be.

Thursday, in some respects could be quite emotional for me, irrespective of result.
Re: My last ever game at Belle Vue???
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:18 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 621
Yeah, everything gone quiet again, good job the team are proving a great distraction!
I somehow think we will be at BV next season, although this would surely only be the case IF NM was to actually happen?
I admire your optimism that the council are interested enough to go out of their was to do much at all about the stadium! As a council tax payer I would like to see some of my money go towards a community stadium, which I feel would give the city a lift. It's just a pity if we do get one it's likely to be in completely the wrong place but hey beggars can't be choosers!
Re: My last ever game at Belle Vue???
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:39 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5165
Location: Over there
Don't worry, Sir Rodney is waving his magic wand as we speak. I think. Rodney? ....... Rodney? ...... Are you there?
Re: My last ever game at Belle Vue???
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:04 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1691
Location: wakefield
Last ever game at BV is a reason to celebrate with joy in your heart, the place is dump, not fit for purpose, the sooner we are out the better. Lets get to Dewsbury asap
Re: My last ever game at Belle Vue???
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:23 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6121
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
So long as I get chance to purchase some of the turf for my back garden before the bulldozers move in.
Re: My last ever game at Belle Vue???
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:29 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6395
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
We'll be at BV next season, if not I'd have thought MC would have been drip feeding us a little negativity to ensure we were ready for the announcement.
Re: My last ever game at Belle Vue???
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:45 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 469
I'm pretty confident we're staying at BV for now. I think far more fuss would have been made by MC and co if we were to bow out against Wigan.
