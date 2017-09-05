|
It is a very sad realisation that the game on Thursday v Saint Helens, might be my last ever one to attend at Belle Vue. I'm due to attend a wedding on the day of the Wigan match so for once in my life I'm hoping that Sky move that match to a Friday.
A few days ago Michael Carter said on Twitter that he still didn't know where we'll be playing next season which is why season tickets haven't been announced yet.
I would be very sad to leave Belle Vue, in spite of all the "issues" that come with the ground it is for me where Wakefield belong. I'll certainly miss the place.
There has been talk in the past of playing at Dewsbury. For me I'm not keen, as nice as the ground is I feel it is too small for Super League.
With the ongoing drama regarding Newmarket I'm still not keen on any potential new stadium being located there. I feel it will be like Salford where it is remote, difficult for supporters to access and have issues over parking. If Wakefield Council are reading, please provide us with a community stadium and place it fairly central, such as where the old power station used to be.
Thursday, in some respects could be quite emotional for me, irrespective of result.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:18 am
Yeah, everything gone quiet again, good job the team are proving a great distraction!
I somehow think we will be at BV next season, although this would surely only be the case IF NM was to actually happen?
I admire your optimism that the council are interested enough to go out of their was to do much at all about the stadium! As a council tax payer I would like to see some of my money go towards a community stadium, which I feel would give the city a lift. It's just a pity if we do get one it's likely to be in completely the wrong place but hey beggars can't be choosers!
Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:39 am
Don't worry, Sir Rodney is waving his magic wand as we speak. I think. Rodney? ....... Rodney? ...... Are you there?
Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:04 am
Last ever game at BV is a reason to celebrate with joy in your heart, the place is dump, not fit for purpose, the sooner we are out the better. Lets get to Dewsbury asap
Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:23 am
So long as I get chance to purchase some of the turf for my back garden before the bulldozers move in.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:29 am
We'll be at BV next season, if not I'd have thought MC would have been drip feeding us a little negativity to ensure we were ready for the announcement.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:45 pm
I'm pretty confident we're staying at BV for now. I think far more fuss would have been made by MC and co if we were to bow out against Wigan.
