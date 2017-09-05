WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - My last ever game at Belle Vue???

Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:26 am
wildshot User avatar
It is a very sad realisation that the game on Thursday v Saint Helens, might be my last ever one to attend at Belle Vue. I'm due to attend a wedding on the day of the Wigan match so for once in my life I'm hoping that Sky move that match to a Friday.

A few days ago Michael Carter said on Twitter that he still didn't know where we'll be playing next season which is why season tickets haven't been announced yet.

I would be very sad to leave Belle Vue, in spite of all the "issues" that come with the ground it is for me where Wakefield belong. I'll certainly miss the place.

There has been talk in the past of playing at Dewsbury. For me I'm not keen, as nice as the ground is I feel it is too small for Super League.

With the ongoing drama regarding Newmarket I'm still not keen on any potential new stadium being located there. I feel it will be like Salford where it is remote, difficult for supporters to access and have issues over parking. If Wakefield Council are reading, please provide us with a community stadium and place it fairly central, such as where the old power station used to be.

Thursday, in some respects could be quite emotional for me, irrespective of result.
