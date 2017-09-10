craig hkr wrote: Cas and Wakey have shown good coaching and team spirit can go a long way.Not that I think Chester was good for us but he turned adversity into opportunity like many of those teams players. We need 2 quality half's .Backs are fine but need 3 big forwards .Very very happy and as someone who was at MPG and couldn't believe my eyes ,today is redemption and means a lot.Last years team had more stars but this bunch have heart .vexed as a newt retiring til tmz and will read the reactions to history being made tmz. .God bless the Rovers!

I think all the halves have been signed for next year. ? Abdull but then more as a loose forward.Cannot imagine us signing three big forwards either. The club have already said most of business for next year already done. That would not suggest the five signings you would like.