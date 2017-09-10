WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:20 am
craig hkr
atomic wrote:
Will that mean the red arrows doing a bypass?


We got a fly by last year but wasn't quite the red arrows
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:53 am
Paul_HKR
Not only a great win and achievement but also great news Mose Masoe will be with us in 2018.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:58 am
Keiththered
craig hkr wrote:
Cas and Wakey have shown good coaching and team spirit can go a long way.Not that I think Chester was good for us but he turned adversity into opportunity like many of those teams players. We need 2 quality half's .Backs are fine but need 3 big forwards .Very very happy and as someone who was at MPG and couldn't believe my eyes ,today is redemption and means a lot.Last years team had more stars but this bunch have heart .vexed as a newt retiring til tmz and will read the reactions to history being made tmz. .God bless the Rovers!


I think all the halves have been signed for next year. ? Abdull but then more as a loose forward.

Cannot imagine us signing three big forwards either. The club have already said most of business for next year already done. That would not suggest the five signings you would like.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:51 am
barham red
See Widnes fans are complaining about an obstruction in the Minns try, no one mentioning the off side on their try surprisingly enough. :)
