Pats plastic pitch wrote:
Our backs have been strong? they've only come into their own against lower opposition lately. The last 4/5 games of the season I think we scored around 6 tries in total. Outside of Lunt and Clarkson, I don't really rate any of your pack too much. You's will be somewhat up for this game but it's definitely not a fixture that worries me. If we can do what we did to Leigh and play with the same intensity, Saturday shouldn't be an issue. Couldn't care less if we game was at our place, your place or played in the Middle East, without being anything near spectacular this year, our quality will shine through.
I trust you still don't rate our pack? The pack that tackled the life out of your team and secured our promotion?
I'm particularly drunk, happy and looking forward to watching the mpg this season.
I hope Widnes go down. Nothing team that bring absolutely zero to the league. Deserve to go down on league standings. Not once did we come bottom in 10 years. poop club, poop fans. Good riddance.
Totally agree on the finishing bottom. Huddersfield shoulda gone down last season and it would only be justice that Widnes go this season for finishing bottom over the course of 23 regular season games.
