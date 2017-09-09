WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:43 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5603
Welcome back to the big league! Now let's hope the RFL don't enforce a magic weekend derby and we can focus on 2 big derby games next year
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:23 pm
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3522
Wilde 3 wrote:
Welcome back to the big league! Now let's hope the RFL don't enforce a magic weekend derby and we can focus on 2 big derby games next year


Never mind the rfl, let's hope the two clubs scrap the 'friendly'. They won't like, as it's a money spinner, and you can't really have a go at the two clubs for wanting to make money can you.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:29 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8473
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Pats plastic pitch wrote:
Our backs have been strong? they've only come into their own against lower opposition lately. The last 4/5 games of the season I think we scored around 6 tries in total. Outside of Lunt and Clarkson, I don't really rate any of your pack too much. You's will be somewhat up for this game but it's definitely not a fixture that worries me. If we can do what we did to Leigh and play with the same intensity, Saturday shouldn't be an issue. Couldn't care less if we game was at our place, your place or played in the Middle East, without being anything near spectacular this year, our quality will shine through.


I trust you still don't rate our pack? The pack that tackled the life out of your team and secured our promotion?

I'm particularly drunk, happy and looking forward to watching the mpg this season.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 12:50 am
teddypicker
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 11, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 223
Location: Evidently Chickentown
I hope Widnes go down. Nothing team that bring absolutely zero to the league. Deserve to go down on league standings. Not once did we come bottom in 10 years. poop club, poop fans. Good riddance.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:00 am
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3943
Wilde 3 wrote:
Welcome back to the big league! Now let's hope the RFL don't enforce a magic weekend derby and we can focus on 2 big derby games next year


Will that mean the red arrows doing a bypass?
Image
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:10 am
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3522
teddypicker wrote:
I hope Widnes go down. Nothing team that bring absolutely zero to the league. Deserve to go down on league standings. Not once did we come bottom in 10 years. poop club, poop fans. Good riddance.


Totally agree on the finishing bottom. Huddersfield shoulda gone down last season and it would only be justice that Widnes go this season for finishing bottom over the course of 23 regular season games.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:54 am
Testy.vis
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2005 10:44 pm
Posts: 28
Widnes fan. You totally deserve your place back in super league, well done! Totally gutted we lost. Just hope we can stick around to play you next year :-)
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:50 am
Freddie Miller.
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 419
Location: Australia
Great to have you back in SL. Saw my first derby back in the 40's at Craven Park when George Watt and Freddie Miller were the full backs and have looked forward to these matches ever since.
