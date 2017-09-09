Cas and Wakey have shown good coaching and team spirit can go a long way.Not that I think Chester was good for us but he turned adversity into opportunity like many of those teams players. We need 2 quality half's .Backs are fine but need 3 big forwards .Very very happy and as someone who was at MPG and couldn't believe my eyes ,today is redemption and means a lot.Last years team had more stars but this bunch have heart .vexed as a newt retiring til tmz and will read the reactions to history being made tmz. .God bless the Rovers!