Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:00 pm
hessle rover, Bile? excuse me , I laughed when you went down last year as did most fc supporters, I would hardly class that as Bile, anyway as I said congrats
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:54 pm
Well done KR. I always enjoy a visit to your place. Glad you'll be back in Super League next season. You worked hard and got your reward.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:25 pm
Beat Catalans next week please.lol
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:34 pm
Well, a SL team did beat a champ team today. Widnes (as well were) are still classed as a champ team until they earn the right to be in SL.

Widnes had multiple chances to win it and didn't, and on the whole looked a bit clueless near the tryline.

As I stated several months ago, I'm still tipping Widnes to go down.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:21 pm
For a club that are fighting for their SL status, their following was pathetic, maybe 200 from them? And that's being generous, expected more.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:29 pm
DGM wrote:
Classy.

Anyway, to the genuine Rovers fans out there, congrats & well deserved.


Double bollox to you . What a great weekend. Drunk as a skunk and had a lovely day .Far from a polished performance but job done . Watched 2 games in 24 hours and justice was done. Simply simply lovleh
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:41 pm
As a side note, Neil Hudgell mentioned us trying to make an impression over the 'next three years', in his post match interview on HKRTV. It's as good a timeframe as any other but it struck me as quite specific. Could be a throwaway comment on an emotional day or the remaining three years of the five year plan (remember that?), for example. But I do wonder a little whether he knows something we don't about licensing coming back.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:02 pm
Cas and Wakey have shown good coaching and team spirit can go a long way.Not that I think Chester was good for us but he turned adversity into opportunity like many of those teams players. We need 2 quality half's .Backs are fine but need 3 big forwards .Very very happy and as someone who was at MPG and couldn't believe my eyes ,today is redemption and means a lot.Last years team had more stars but this bunch have heart .vexed as a newt retiring til tmz and will read the reactions to history being made tmz. .God bless the Rovers!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:28 pm
craig hkr wrote:
Double bollox to you . What a great weekend. Drunk as a skunk and had a lovely day .Far from a polished performance but job done . Watched 2 games in 24 hours and justice was done. Simply simply lovleh

what a dick head
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:38 pm
fc23 wrote:
what a dick head


Oh no. I won't sleep tonight. Me and George wind each other up with varying degrees of success. Worry about Thursday not the Rovers. Have a red card fro me as a welcome on here.. Be seeing you!
