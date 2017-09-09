Anyway, to the genuine Rovers fans out there, congrats & well deserved.
Double bollox to you . What a great weekend. Drunk as a skunk and had a lovely day .Far from a polished performance but job done . Watched 2 games in 24 hours and justice was done. Simply simply lovleh
As a side note, Neil Hudgell mentioned us trying to make an impression over the 'next three years', in his post match interview on HKRTV. It's as good a timeframe as any other but it struck me as quite specific. Could be a throwaway comment on an emotional day or the remaining three years of the five year plan (remember that?), for example. But I do wonder a little whether he knows something we don't about licensing coming back.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Cas and Wakey have shown good coaching and team spirit can go a long way.Not that I think Chester was good for us but he turned adversity into opportunity like many of those teams players. We need 2 quality half's .Backs are fine but need 3 big forwards .Very very happy and as someone who was at MPG and couldn't believe my eyes ,today is redemption and means a lot.Last years team had more stars but this bunch have heart .vexed as a newt retiring til tmz and will read the reactions to history being made tmz. .God bless the Rovers!
