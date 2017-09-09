Well, a SL team did beat a champ team today. Widnes (as well were) are still classed as a champ team until they earn the right to be in SL.
Widnes had multiple chances to win it and didn't, and on the whole looked a bit clueless near the tryline.
As I stated several months ago, I'm still tipping Widnes to go down.
