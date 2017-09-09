WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Next up - Widnes

Post a reply
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:00 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4781
hessle rover, Bile? excuse me , I laughed when you went down last year as did most fc supporters, I would hardly class that as Bile, anyway as I said congrats
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, bonaire, Burtons Forearm, craig hkr, cravenpark1, Dropkick Murphy, fc23, fun time frankie, GansonTheClown, Hessle rover, Mild Rover, Old Timer No 4, With airlie bird, World of Redboy and 189 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,8561,99276,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
26
- 12FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
Moa Try, Inu Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM