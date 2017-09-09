WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:16 pm
GansonTheClown Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am
Posts: 350
Great result, fantastic defence!
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:19 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4779
congrats see you all next year
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:23 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11442
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
GET THE F@&# IN!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:29 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8472
Location: 2017 City of Culture
EFFING SUPERB!

Great defence ( and not much else) has done the job.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:31 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9856
Location: Leicestershire.
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
GET THE F@&# IN!


YYYYYEEEAAAASSSSS!
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:35 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9856
Location: Leicestershire.
Oh thank ye, thank ye,

thank ye, thank ye, thank ye, thank ye Warrington.
