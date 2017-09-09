WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:15 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5730
Location: east east hull
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
What you doing on a Widnes forum and obviously your reading differently than me. Yes always the odd numpty who is clueless but on here 3 Widnes fans including myself do not think this game will be easy? Reading some posts on here the HKR fans think Widnes will be easy beats. I am sure HKR be less confident if lost 3 players in key postions? Fullback, halfback and Centre I see as key postions.

Firstly I went on the Widnes forum probably for the same reason you went on the Hull KR forum secondly where are all the fans saying you will be easybeats I don't see any and thirdly I've already quoted what some of your fans have said
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:21 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26344
I think you'll win today and next week against les cats. The standard of all 4 SL sides in this middle 8's comp has been pretty awful with even warrington not really making any real mark on them. If you don't get promoted you only have yourselves to blame as widnes, leaigh and les cats are all there for the taking IMO.

We need you in SL as we've dropped 4 of the equivalent 6 points we get from you this season
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:29 am
OFFTHECUFF
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3905
fun time frankie wrote:
Firstly I went on the Widnes forum probably for the same reason you went on the Hull KR forum secondly where are all the fans saying you will be easybeats I don't see any and thirdly I've already quoted what some of your fans have said


Yeah and where are the Widnes fans saying you are easy beats? I don't think so at all, as I think HKR will beat us.
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:21 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 857
:WHISPER:
Jake the Peg wrote:
I think you'll win today and next week against les cats. The standard of all 4 SL sides in this middle 8's comp has been pretty awful with even warrington not really making any real mark on them. If you don't get promoted yoou only have yourselves to blame as widnes, leaigh and les cats are all there for the taking IMO.

We need you in SL as we've dropped 4 of the equivalent 6 points we get from you this season


Poor fishing trip there.Since your holiday your wit has been under par
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:01 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5730
Location: east east hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
I think you'll win today and next week against les cats. The standard of all 4 SL sides in this middle 8's comp has been pretty awful with even warrington not really making any real mark on them. If you don't get promoted you only have yourselves to blame as widnes, leaigh and les cats are all there for the taking IMO.

We need you in SL as we've dropped 4 of the equivalent 6 points we get from you this season

You always say we're going to win
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:57 am
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8471
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Jake the Peg wrote:
....If you don't get promoted you only have yourselves to blame

Nah, Hicks is VR so we will blame him ( or the rfl conspiracy).
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:15 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26344
fun time frankie wrote:
You always say we're going to win

Yeah and ive been right for most of the season.

I said before the play offs you'd finish above Leigh and Widnes and I stick by that. Lea cats have been worse than the regular season so I now also think you'll finish above them. I also wouldn't be surprised if you beat wire as they'll be safe by then and have been utter dirge in the games I've seen
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:33 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8471
Location: 2017 City of Culture
No Carney today, big blow.
Next up - Widnes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:34 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9853
Location: Leicestershire.
Preseason, in an effort to manage my own expectations and not set myself up for disappointments, I thought I'd be happy with a return to basic competence, avoiding the failures of 2016. Then promotion would happen or not and I'd be fine with it either way. And it has been a big relief that there have, so far, been no spectacular face palms.

But now, having come this far, I can't pretend. I just want us to go back up now. If we don't I'll be pretty desolate, for all that it is just a game.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
