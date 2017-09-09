Preseason, in an effort to manage my own expectations and not set myself up for disappointments, I thought I'd be happy with a return to basic competence, avoiding the failures of 2016. Then promotion would happen or not and I'd be fine with it either way. And it has been a big relief that there have, so far, been no spectacular face palms.



But now, having come this far, I can't pretend. I just want us to go back up now. If we don't I'll be pretty desolate, for all that it is just a game.