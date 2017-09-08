WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:32 am
Knowing our luck, even if we manage to squeeze by Widnes, Leigh will beat Warrington.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Been to see both your matches away at Leigh this year, not that impressed to be honest :D

Was very confident after our match with Leigh last week.

However Hanbury, Craven and Bridge are massive losses for us. The weather wont help either, we always seem to do crap in the wet.

I am hopeful we can win but I think the bookies have it right to put you guys slight favourites!
craig hkr wrote:
Still hurts doesn't it?


Sorry Craigy what hurts?
moxi1 wrote:
We beat both London and Batley 58-18 in last seasons middles and it counted for nothing in the end.


I don't get your point? Original poster said the Championship hits you hard when you don't expect it, so far it hasn't so the argument holds absolutely no weight whatsoever. Also, we know what to expect having been in this division (with this coach) for so long.
AJ Viking wrote:
I don't get your point? Original poster said the Championship hits you hard when you don't expect it, so far it hasn't so the argument holds absolutely no weight whatsoever. Also, we know what to expect having been in this division (with this coach) for so long.


What I meant by my statement is that you have the same attitude as ourselves last year, not going down, we're SL, we'll be ok approach. As a fan, when your team gets relegated to the championship when you're not expecting it, that's when it hurts the most/hits you the hardest.

You seem to think because you beat Fev/Fax comfortably that you'll be fine coming up against us because we apparently 'struggled' to beat them. That's why I brought up the 58-18 scorlines of last year, because they meant nothing when we played Leigh, Hudds etc.
Big game, could go either way.

I'd love it, LOVE IT, if we got up tomorrow.

Put the past to bed, end the agonising uncertainty of the qualifiers and start looking forward with hope again.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
moxi1 wrote:
What I meant by my statement is that you have the same attitude as ourselves last year, not going down, we're SL, we'll be ok approach. As a fan, when your team gets relegated to the championship when you're not expecting it, that's when it hurts the most/hits you the hardest.

You seem to think because you beat Fev/Fax comfortably that you'll be fine coming up against us because we apparently 'struggled' to beat them. That's why I brought up the 58-18 scorlines of last year, because they meant nothing when we played Leigh, Hudds etc.


Mate, you're wrong on both counts.

So many Widnes fans had/have us for going down because this year just hasn't been good enough, we've not built on what we did the previous year (top 7) and didn't replace Brown until two-thirds of the way through the season and we all know what happened with Rangi.

No Widnes fans 'think we'll be fine against you', we rarely win at Craven Park and as I've already said, you've got a SL side already so it's going to be very hard for us to get something out of the game, particularly as we've lost Hanbury, Bridge & Craven.
AJ Viking wrote:
Mate, you're wrong on both counts.

So many Widnes fans had/have us for going down because this year just hasn't been good enough, we've not built on what we did the previous year (top 7) and didn't replace Brown until two-thirds of the way through the season and we all know what happened with Rangi.

No Widnes fans 'think we'll be fine against you', we rarely win at Craven Park and as I've already said, you've got a SL side already so it's going to be very hard for us to get something out of the game, particularly as we've lost Hanbury, Bridge & Craven.

I suggest you go on your own forum then because there's plenty of Widnes fans saying exactly that
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
What you doing on a Widnes forum and obviously your reading differently than me. Yes always the odd numpty who is clueless but on here 3 Widnes fans including myself do not think this game will be easy? Reading some posts on here the HKR fans think Widnes will be easy beats. I am sure HKR be less confident if lost 3 players in key postions? Fullback, halfback and Centre I see as key postions.
