moxi1 wrote: What I meant by my statement is that you have the same attitude as ourselves last year, not going down, we're SL, we'll be ok approach. As a fan, when your team gets relegated to the championship when you're not expecting it, that's when it hurts the most/hits you the hardest.



You seem to think because you beat Fev/Fax comfortably that you'll be fine coming up against us because we apparently 'struggled' to beat them. That's why I brought up the 58-18 scorlines of last year, because they meant nothing when we played Leigh, Hudds etc.

Mate, you're wrong on both counts.So many Widnes fans had/have us for going down because this year just hasn't been good enough, we've not built on what we did the previous year (top 7) and didn't replace Brown until two-thirds of the way through the season and we all know what happened with Rangi.No Widnes fans 'think we'll be fine against you', we rarely win at Craven Park and as I've already said, you've got a SL side already so it's going to be very hard for us to get something out of the game, particularly as we've lost Hanbury, Bridge & Craven.