AJ Viking wrote: I don't get your point? Original poster said the Championship hits you hard when you don't expect it, so far it hasn't so the argument holds absolutely no weight whatsoever. Also, we know what to expect having been in this division (with this coach) for so long.

What I meant by my statement is that you have the same attitude as ourselves last year, not going down, we're SL, we'll be ok approach. As a fan, when your team gets relegated to the championship when you're not expecting it, that's when it hurts the most/hits you the hardest.You seem to think because you beat Fev/Fax comfortably that you'll be fine coming up against us because we apparently 'struggled' to beat them. That's why I brought up the 58-18 scorlines of last year, because they meant nothing when we played Leigh, Hudds etc.