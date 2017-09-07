WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up - Widnes

Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 3:57 pm
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3518
AJ Viking wrote:
Kav was decent for us in the Championship too, pattern emerging here.

No idea why Burke is mentioned so much in this thread, he hasn't played this year, isn't good enough to get into our 19 when we have everyone.

We've picked up some knocks last week in Craven, Bridge & Hanbury which is a big loss, but I'm assumed as posters writing us off so much. Our failings this year has been down to injuries (we've used more players in the first team this year than any other team in SL) and it has shown. When we've got players back we've looked a lot better.

Expect a decent game but playing SL all season will go in our favour.


Sounds very similar to us last season, we'll be alright because we've been playing SL, that's when the championship really hits you the hardest.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:14 pm
AJ Viking
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2002 8:20 pm
Posts: 2040
Location: Stockton Heath
Makes no sense? We've put 60 on Featherstone and nearly 40 on Halifax?

I expect a tough game, and the fact we've been in more tough games this year will stand us in good stead. You're not a Championship side, that's the difference (but played Championship sides all year - that's my point!).

Betts knows all about this division, he coached in it for 4 years.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:39 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 843
Both teams will be desperate for the win.Bookies give Widnes a 2pt start so very close game expected . As a fan I'm taking nothing for granted but looking at squads and key injuries for them it's there if we are good enough on day
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:19 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 929
Weather and officials may have a big say in the result.
We are due some luck in a big game.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:19 pm
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 970
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Weather and officials may have a big say in the result.
We are due some luck in a big game.


Indeed.

We deserve some luck whatever IMO.

The current system means that if you are relegated you are given a cut of £1million in funding but can only come back if you can beat teams who retain full funding. In other words...here's 750k ....if you can be better than teams with £1.8m funding you can come back.

We are within distance of achieving just that...if achieved it won't be luck it will be a wonderful achievement.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:38 pm
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3518
AJ Viking wrote:
Makes no sense? We've put 60 on Featherstone and nearly 40 on Halifax?

I expect a tough game, and the fact we've been in more tough games this year will stand us in good stead. You're not a Championship side, that's the difference (but played Championship sides all year - that's my point!).

Betts knows all about this division, he coached in it for 4 years.


We beat both London and Batley 58-18 in last seasons middles and it counted for nothing in the end.
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:34 pm
RoverAndOut
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 10:36 am
Posts: 128
Widnes are playing some good stuff and even with their injuries they have some good players.

That said this isn't the plagatron 3000 pitch and u should expect a welcome akin to a Galatasaray away supporter... Welcome to Hull!
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:08 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1696
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Weather and officials may have a big say in the result.
We are due some luck in a big game.


Due some luck?
Widnes lose 3 key players for this match
Catalan lose 2 key players in Bird and Walsh
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:26 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 843
bonaire wrote:
Due some luck?
Widnes lose 3 key players for this match
Catalan lose 2 key players in Bird and Walsh


Still hurts doesn't it?
Re: Next up - Widnes
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:05 am
Salty mouse
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 223
bonaire wrote:
Due some luck?
Widnes lose 3 key players for this match
Catalan lose 2 key players in Bird and Walsh


Walsh will play against us maybe not this weekend, no sympathy for bird he's just a dirty bast.
